MOP principal Lalitha Balakrishnan retires

CHENNAI: Dr Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, was felicitated at the college on her retirement on Saturday. Archna Prasad, who is head of B.B.A Department and dean of students, was announced as the new principal.

Lalitha Balakrishnan started her teaching journey at Ethiraj College for Women and joined MOP Vaishnav College for Women in 1997. She was soon elevated as MBA programme director and made vice-principal in 2002.

After taking over as principal in 2013, she spearheaded the third and fourth cycle reaccreditation by NAAC and the college obtained an A++ grade for the third time. She was a former member of the University of Madras’ Syndicate, member of NAAC general council and member of the Planning Board at Thiruvallur University, Vellore.

She introduced degree programmes like B.Com finance and taxation, B.Sc data science, B.Sc. psychology and BA economics apart from PG courses in commerce, human resources management and public policy in the college. She launched a centre of excellence, which is the hub of several skill-building and networking initiatives and several other entrepreneurial initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary of the college Manoj Kumar Sonthalia lauded Lalitha’s ability to convince people by putting her point across and her clarity of thought on what should be done at the institution. “She would also take contrary views well when required. She has an innate ability to grasp things. Apart from education, she was also updated on every field and has a phenomenal memory,” he said.

Lalitha Balakrishnan thanked the management, secretary of the college Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, former (late) principal of the college and her mentor Nirmala Prasad, faculties, students and her family members for making her career successful.

