TN govt depts owe metro water tax dues of Rs 126 crore

Despite successfully collecting present bills, the board is facing a challenge in collecting the old dues.

Published: 28th May 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is facing a challenge in collecting tax dues amounting to Rs 126.71 crore from various government departments. A special team has been formed to collect the outstanding amount.

A senior CMWSSB official said, “The Greater Chennai Corporation is on top of the list with dues amounting to Rs 31.84 crore, followed by the police department with Rs 18.81 crore as of March 31. We have communicated with numerous departments regarding their outstanding payment.”

Despite successfully collecting present bills, the board is facing a challenge in collecting the old dues. The team is engaging directly with heads of the respective departments. Additionally, CMWSSB has decided to send official letters to department heads in this regard. The revenue collected is used to pay salaries, among other things.

“Given that these consumers are government departments, we are unable to take strict action against them. Central government departments also owe us Rs 16.67 crore. Consequently, both the state and central governments must intervene to clear the pending dues,” the official added.

He also pointed out that, as per the fund position, a government department would release the amount after getting approval from the finance department. In recent months, water agency has collected pending dues amounting to Rs 80 crore from various departments. As of now, the dues stand at Rs 126.71. By the end of June, there would be a chance to receive 50% of the dues.

