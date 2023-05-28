Traffic diversion around Chennai's Marina during weekends, holidays

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the light of large gathering of public at the Marina Beach during holidays, the Chennai city traffic police have announced traffic diversion on roads around the beach. This will be followed on weekends and government holidays. Vehicles coming from lighthouse will be diverted at Kannagi statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Rathna cafe junction at Bharathi Salai and Bells Road junction towards Kannagi statue will not be allowed. They will be diverted towards Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destination. Those coming from Anna Salai at Wallajah Road towards Bells Road will be diverted at the labour statue to reach their destination. Bells Road will be made a one-way.

Vehicles coming from Adams Point will be diverted at labour statue towards Kannagi statue, Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road. Victoria Hostel Road will be made a one-way with entry from Bharathi Salai junction and no entry will be allowed from Wallajah Salai junction.

CHENNAI: In the light of large gathering of public at the Marina Beach during holidays, the Chennai city traffic police have announced traffic diversion on roads around the beach. This will be followed on weekends and government holidays. Vehicles coming from lighthouse will be diverted at Kannagi statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destination. Vehicles coming from Rathna cafe junction at Bharathi Salai and Bells Road junction towards Kannagi statue will not be allowed. They will be diverted towards Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destination. Those coming from Anna Salai at Wallajah Road towards Bells Road will be diverted at the labour statue to reach their destination. Bells Road will be made a one-way. Vehicles coming from Adams Point will be diverted at labour statue towards Kannagi statue, Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road. Victoria Hostel Road will be made a one-way with entry from Bharathi Salai junction and no entry will be allowed from Wallajah Salai junction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });