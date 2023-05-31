A book nest in Chennai for a reading fest 

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A small box painted in yellow and blue resembling a bird’s nest is now the highlight of the Annai Indira Nagar street at OMR. In the evenings, the kids and neighbours take a stroll, stop by the box, and open it to check out the latest collection of books inside.

The box is titled Little Free Library and a board on it explains the concept, “Take a book, donate a book.” From the latest copies of Tinkle comics to classics like Emma, it provides a lot of options to all the book lovers in the area. “We wanted to start something like a self-service library. After seeing a lot of people, especially from the younger generation not picking up books and relying only on their smartphones, me and my wife, Kamali Jeyakumar felt like something needs to be done to generate interest in reading books. We gave it a thought for almost a year and finally started it out small,” shares S Jeyakumar, the founder of the library.

Donate to read

Jeyakumar’s initial idea was to create a library where people can take books for free. But Kamali advised him to create a system where people can donate to take books. “If we give something for free, then people don’t usually value it,” says Kamali. The couple, who have been voracious readers for a long time, constructed the weatherproof box outside their house, painted it and filled it with books they have collected. “It is a 24X7 self-service library. Anyone can take any book for reading but is expected to replace it with a different book. You can take a hardcover book and return a thin magazine. It doesn’t matter unless you are donating something. The reader is also expected to return the book after reading to keep the initiative running,” says Jeyakumar.

Building a community

Rather than a new initiative, the couple looks at the library as a tool for building a community of readers. With books from all genres — fiction, philosophy, marketing, technology, and languages like Tamil, English and Hindi — the library has diverse choices. “During our schooldays, we used to exchange books with our friends.

There was a community building that happened due to our shared interest in reading. When our friends heard about our initiative, they came forward with support and donated a lot of books. A few of them volunteered that they will pay for the subscription of magazines to donate to the library,” says Jeyakumar, adding that even if someone steals the whole set of books, they are ready to endure that loss as the system is built on trust. Sticking to the concept of sustainability, the couple made the book box with scrap wood and only used environmentally friendly paint.

Even before building the library physically, Jeyakumar started to market the idea through social media to encourage more people to be a part of their initiative. He says, “We spoke to our neighbours and friends and through them, we spread the word. Through our website and Instagram page, we hope to reach more people. We are also distributing pamphlets to people who come to the nearby corporation parks, the IT employees and the school children.”

Since the library is an experimental model, the couple is also inviting feedback from the users. Jeyakumar says, “We have made it rainproof but have to wait till the rainy season to check the efficiency. We got a suggestion that lizards and small insects can go inside the box and ruin the books. Another person suggested fixing a light for people to see the box at night. We are looking into these issues and hoping to update the library soon.”

Less than a week since the couple started the library, Jeyakumar says that the response they have been getting is overwhelming. “The library is to promote literacy, book sharing and love for reading. It provides accessible, convenient and inviting spaces for people to exchange books. I had been getting calls from schools and other places in the city asking how they could replicate the model. Our next step is to create a similar one in the nearby corporation park and hopefully help more people create such initiatives,” he concludes.

For more details, visit: sjkmani.wixsite.com/littlefreelibrary

