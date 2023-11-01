A guide into your gut health  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a world where self-care and holistic well-being are gaining increasing importance, the launch of Dr Dimple Jangda’s latest book Heal Your Gut, Mind, and Emotions, published by Penguin, reiterates that taking care of oneself is the most important aspect of life. The event, held at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road, brought together a diverse group of wellness enthusiasts on a Saturday evening, on whom the author has had an impact.

Dimple is no stranger to the world of wellness and has been sharing health tips on her social media handles for a few years now. Addressing the audience at the event, she said, “I didn’t really understand what it meant when people said everything is connected to gut health. It was a very crazy decision to start an Ayurvedic clinic but it became a success eventually. We constantly look up to Western medicines for approval when we already have so much in our country. My team began the quest to bridge the traditional and modern sciences and started something that the next generation can inherit.” At the event, she further delved into her personal struggles and also shared tips from her book.

In the book, she shares the tools that shaped her life and advises on how you can use food to preserve your health and reverse diseases. She outlines a five-step process that will help you unlock the potentials of the gut and improve your gut-brain axis so it can share critical information with you on what the body truly needs.

The chief guest for the book launch, Dr R Chenraj Jain, chancellor, of Jain University, said, “Everything is about discipline. If you can balance the cycle of life, you will be healthy. We unknowingly gather a lot of negative emotions. Dimple’s book teaches us that maintaining gut health is very important.”

Appreciating the book, actor and entrepreneur Aathmika shared insights on the wellness from her personal life. She said, “The world runs so fast, you don’t know how to slow down. In my fitness journey, I realised that if your gut is not healthy, you cannot be happy. Rather than focusing on what we should eat, we should clearly know what we shouldn’t eat. We have to prioritise health and redefine success in terms of health.”

Dhruva Karunakar, an actor, also believed that the book would definitely change a lot of lives. Sharing his experience of getting connected with Dimple, he said, “I got connected to ma’am on Instagram when I hit rock bottom. After following her, I brought about a lot of changes in my food habits and that helped me a lot.”

The vision is to make Ayurveda a global phenomena, pointed out Dimple. “A disease can have difficult impacts on you and your family. Thus, it is important to look into our health,” she added. The evening concluded with a book signing session where Dimple interacted with attendees, answering questions, and offering words of encouragement.

