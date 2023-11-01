Home Cities Chennai

Drunken brawl in Chennai pub after man allegedly tries to misbehave with a woman

One suspect has been arrested and a search is on for others. According to Nungambakkam police, the injured man was identified as Hector Solomon of Choolaimedu.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Four people were injured in a drunken brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam on Monday night after a clash broke out between two groups when a man allegedly tried to misbehave with a woman. One person was attacked with a knife, the police said.

One suspect has been arrested and a search is on for others. According to Nungambakkam police, the injured man was identified as Hector Solomon of Choolaimedu.

On Monday night, Hector and his friends, including two women, had gone to a pub in Nungambakkam. After a while, they went to the dance floor. A person identified as Guhan started dancing very close to Hector’s friend. When she objected to it, an argument ensued and the bouncers sent Guhan’s group out. When Hector and his friends came out, an altercation broke out. They attacked Hector with a knife and fled. Nungambakkam police arrested one of the suspects, Vignesh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
brawl Chennai pub misbehaviour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp