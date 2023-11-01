Drunken brawl in Chennai pub after man allegedly tries to misbehave with a woman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people were injured in a drunken brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam on Monday night after a clash broke out between two groups when a man allegedly tried to misbehave with a woman. One person was attacked with a knife, the police said.

One suspect has been arrested and a search is on for others. According to Nungambakkam police, the injured man was identified as Hector Solomon of Choolaimedu.

On Monday night, Hector and his friends, including two women, had gone to a pub in Nungambakkam. After a while, they went to the dance floor. A person identified as Guhan started dancing very close to Hector’s friend. When she objected to it, an argument ensued and the bouncers sent Guhan’s group out. When Hector and his friends came out, an altercation broke out. They attacked Hector with a knife and fled. Nungambakkam police arrested one of the suspects, Vignesh.

