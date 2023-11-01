Licence fee to buildings with Floor Space Index area of more than 100 sq m to be doubled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation is all set to increase the licence fee permit by 100% for buildings with more than 100 sq m of FSI (Floor Space Index) area. A resolution to this effect was passed in the council meeting on Monday.

Henceforth, a resident will have to pay Rs 820 (existing charges being Rs 410 for 10 sq m) for every 10 sq m for residential buildings with built-up area between 100 to 400 sq m. Similarly, licences for commercial and industrial buildings with similar specifications will be increased from Rs 460/10 sq m to Rs 920/sq m. However, small house owners have been exempted and existing charges will continue.

“To reduce the burden for economically weaker section, the fees may not be revised if the builtup area is less than 100 sq m,” the resolution read. Following a series of allegations of bribery and middlemen involved in booking community halls, the corporation has made online registration mandatory.

Councillor KPK Sathish Kumar of Ward 182 raised the issue of sewage mixing with the water. “The issue will be raised with the metro water board,” Mayor R Priya said. Ward 84 councillor J John complained about officials not informing the councillors and chairman regarding visits.

Acknowledging the issue, Mayor Priya said, “The issue has been raised multiple times in the council and officials have been instructed to inform the elected representatives. Zonal officers will have to be charged next time if it is repeated.” Valasaravakkam zone chairman V Rajan raised the issue of outsourcing quality monitoring to a consultant. “Corporation in outsourcing quality check. Vacancies in the quality cell needs to be filed and it should be done internally,” he said. Mayor R Priya said she would explore the possibility.

Telecom operators have tax dues of Rs 125 crore

Chennai: An audit by the public account committee of the corporation revealed that Rs 125 crore property tax is due from the telecom operators. Similarly, tax to the tune of Rs 239 crore is pending from the district library council. “These funds could have been used for the betterment of the libraries. Instead they remain unutilised,” said K Dhana Sekaran, chairman of the public accounts committee.

