Court orders demolition of Vilaiyattu Vinayagar temple in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the demolition of the Vilaiyattu Vinayagar temple located at Ranganathan Street in T Nagar, since was constructed on encroached land.

A division bench consisting of Justices S Vaidyanathan and K Rajasekar said since the temple has no valid title (property rights), it is a clear case of encroachment; when there is encroachment, it has to be removed. It has directed the temple authorities to shift the deities.

However, the court said an alternative site for constructing the temple can be identified and after construction, the deities can be shifted there. Regarding the removal of four shops connected to the temple, the court said the occupants are taking shelter illegally.

Since the temple has no valid title or documents, the claim of tenancy and receipts can merely be construed as an absurdity and wisecrack. The bench then dismissed the petitions.

