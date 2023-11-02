From Chandni Chowk to Chennai

Sonu M Kothari By

CHENNAI: Located in the heart of India’s capital city, Old Delhi is steeped in history and traditions. But interestingly, it does not have a food culture of its own. The kingdoms that ruled the region back then left a few recipes and cooking methodologies, proffering the city a culinary tradition of its own. These delectable treats are now being whipped up and doled out at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chennai as they play host to a food festival, Delhi-6, Chandni Chowk to Jama Masjid, giving a chance to Chennaiites to relish the taste of delicacies from Delhi.

Bringing in authentic flavours are master chef Dilip Johri and chef Haneef, who have meticulously curated the menu including specialities from the nooks and crannies of Old Delhi. Chef Dilip, who grew up in these parts of the city, is thrilled to present a menu that he has been relishing since he was a child. “I was born and brought up in Chandni Chowk. I grew up eating and savouring the food there. This way, the research did not take much time and the authenticity is also equally maintained,” he says.

Under the moonlight

The chill air following the onset of the northeast monsoon welcomed us into the open-air rooftop setting of the restaurant. Diners are greeted with a kulhad filled with sweet lassi, refreshing the palette and building up the appetite for the night. Seated under a million stars, the ambience definitely transports you to the streets of Purani Dilli. The placement of live counters serving chaats and desserts gives the experience of food stalls on the streets of the city.

Concurring, Varsha Panjabi, a food connoisseur, says, “The setting got the essence of Delhi, complemented by the chilly weather. The original food and essence of Delhi are beautifully featured. The place is screaming Purani Delhi.” The experience is further elevated by live Ghazal performances by singers from the national capital.

While the buzz of chit-chats and the mellifluous tunes of the Ghazals are a treat to your ears, the rich aroma of Murg Dum Biryani, Paneer Korma, Dal Makhan Wala and other offerings that waft through the air is a delight for our nostrils. “The paneer used in the dishes is from Delhi and cannot be found anywhere in Chennai. It has a sweet taste to it and when cooked with masalas, is a treat to our taste buds,” says Sandeep Bhatnagar, COO, of Ramada Plaza.

A flavourful fiesta

Delhi food is synonymous with kebabs. On the menu for the week are Mehrun Nish Kebab and Mutton Burrah Kebab. “We have a cyclic menu that changes on Thursday. From Friday the set menu has a distinct offering. Only then we will be able to do justice to the cuisine,” adds Sandeep.

From kebabs to kulchas — stuffed with mashed potatoes and seasoning — you are left wanting for more after every bite. The flavours of malai chaap, dahi puri and aloo chaat linger in your mouth for a long, whereas the crispy pani puri served with a combination of sweet and spicy water works as a great palette cleanser for you to devour the food that follows. From Mushroom Do Pyaza to Moong Dal Halwa, every dish has the essence of Delhi and a story attached to it.

When served, the plate looks nothing less than a rainbow with different colours and textures popping up. Just like the saying ‘One eats with the eyes first, nose and then with the mouth’, the festival checks all three aspects. Food consultant Amitabh Sahay, who was also part of the menu curations, shares his recommendations. “I recommend not to miss out on butter chicken, which is also preferred by foreigners, and if something with mutton, then it definitely is nalli nihari. I would also like to see this on the regular menu of the hotel so that people can indulge in the Delhi affairs,” he says.

The hotel plans to go on a month-long tour with the food festival. After Chennai, the festival will be held at Thoothukudi, Tiruchy, and will end at SRM Hotel in Maraimalai Nagar.

The food festival is a buffet spread and will be held till November 5, 7.30 pm onwards. Price: Rs 2,499 plus taxes

