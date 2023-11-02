Home Cities Chennai

Namma Salai app launched to identify damaged roads in Chennai

Through this app, people can upload photos of potholes in highways along with their geographical coordinates.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:26 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for highways and small ports minister EV Velu on Thursday launched a mobile application ‘Namma Salai’ that helps identify potholes in the city with public inputs.

In order to achieve the goal of an ‘accident-free’ Tamil Nadu and ensure pothole-free roads, a mobile application to identify the potholes with public help was announced in the demand for grants of the highways department in 2023-24.

Through this app, people can upload photos of potholes in highways along with their geographical coordinates. The will be sent to the engineer and the potholes will be repaired within a stipulated time period. Then, photos of the repaired roads will also be uploaded in the application. The application can also be used to upload the details of fallen trees and floods during the times of natural disasters. Ens

