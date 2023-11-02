Home Cities Chennai

Sikkarayapuram quarry will store surplus water, says WRD

The channel will serve as a conduit and facilitate the flow of surplus water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir to the quarry near Mangadu, which is expected to store approximately 0.5 tmcft of water.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Surplus water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir would be stored at the Sikkarayapuram quarry. (Photo | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To store excess water and reduce the risk of inundation during rainfall, a surplus water channel connecting the Chembarambakkam reservoir and Sikkarayapuram quarry will be constructed soon. The Water Resources Department (WRD) will soon float a tender for the same.

The channel will serve as a conduit and facilitate the flow of surplus water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir to the quarry near Mangadu, which is expected to store approximately 0.5 tmcft of water. “Currently, the excess water from Chembarambakkam is diverted to the Adyar River, which empties it into the Bay of Bengal.

Once the tender process is completed, we will commence construction of the 2.5-km channel. The project involves the construction of an underground ‘cut and cover’ section spanning 1800m, with the remaining portion being an open canal on the existing land,” said a WRD official.

The state government has already issued a government order in this regard. However, some modifications are required to commence work and a revised proposal has been submitted. A new G.O. is expected within a week, added the official.

A Chennai Metro Water official said, “We currently extract 10 MLD (million litres per day) of water from quarries and it is channelled into the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant. During the monsoon, this quantity is projected to increase to approximately 30 MLD.” Chennai’s daily water demand stands at 950 MLD, and the surplus channel from Chembarambakkam is expected to play a pivotal role in augmenting the city’s water supply, especially during the summer, the official added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water Resources Department ChembarambakkamWRDSikkarayapuram quarry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp