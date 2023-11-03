Home Cities Chennai

Two-year-old boy falls from auto, run over by lorry

The boy was identified as A Pradeep of Selaiyur. His father A Arun is an auto driver. He was allegedly an alcoholic and his wife separated from him.

Published: 03rd November 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A two-year-old boy was run over by a lorry after he fell from a share auto driven by his father near Tambaram on Wednesday. The father was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition.

The boy was identified as A Pradeep of Selaiyur. His father A Arun is an auto driver. He was allegedly an alcoholic and his wife separated from him. On Wednesday, the father-son duo had gone to a relative’s house in Mappedu. Around 8 pm, they left for their house.

Arun, who was in an inebriated state, was driving rashly, the police said. When they were near Agaramthen Main Road near Mappedu Junction, Arun made a sharp turn and Pradeep fell out of the vehicle. He was run over by a lorry that was coming from behind. Lorry driver Ramakrishnan was detained for inquiry. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lorry boy auto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp