Two-year-old boy falls from auto, run over by lorry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy was run over by a lorry after he fell from a share auto driven by his father near Tambaram on Wednesday. The father was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition.

The boy was identified as A Pradeep of Selaiyur. His father A Arun is an auto driver. He was allegedly an alcoholic and his wife separated from him. On Wednesday, the father-son duo had gone to a relative’s house in Mappedu. Around 8 pm, they left for their house.

Arun, who was in an inebriated state, was driving rashly, the police said. When they were near Agaramthen Main Road near Mappedu Junction, Arun made a sharp turn and Pradeep fell out of the vehicle. He was run over by a lorry that was coming from behind. Lorry driver Ramakrishnan was detained for inquiry.

