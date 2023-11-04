A space to soothe the soul

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bright white tubelights, sterile smell of disinfectant, and stony counselling rooms — hospital set-ups can often be intimidating. In this space, many children and adults could find it tricky to open up about the conflicting feelings brewing inside them, to a stranger across a table. Now, envision soft light peeking through windows, a homely room with a cosy sofa, a blanket and cushions — an inclusive setting that welcomes all.

For those with heavy hearts yearning for such kind of tranquil spaces, and mental health services, The Love Hope Company in T Nagar offers one such place for adults and children alike. With this aim of safe spaces in mind, Neeta Jessani of city-based The Design Storey transformed an empty space of 3,500 sq ft into a first-of-its-kind mental wellness boutique. “When you enter the space, you do not feel like you are here to see a therapist. It is a cosy, inviting, home-like set-up, we have not taken away from the clinical aspect. You can ease into the space itself while you are getting treated,” she explains.

According to the World Health Organization, one in every eight people in the world live with a mental disorder and most do not have access to mental health services. Often when access itself is an issue, policymakers and health professionals often neglect to imagine safe spaces and how to design them, architecturally.

With the aim of creating an inclusive space, Neeta carefully hand-picked furniture and accessories and transformed an empty room into a calm space for everyone, including persons from the LGBTQIA+ community and persons with disabilities. By June 2023, within four months, the firm was up and running, warmly welcoming clients.

Curating comfort & conversations

As you enter The Love Hope Company, the elevator reassures visitors with a sign: ‘Take a deep breath. You are exactly where you need to be’. This soothing sign guides visitors to the second floor, and a reception peppered with white and black furniture, and a game of tic-tac-toe on the wall for waiting parents to play with. Explaining the neutral colour palette that runs through The Love Hope Company, Neeta says, “Anything bright could trigger an emotion within you. When we design homes we don’t use loud colours because when you come back from a heavy day of work, you don’t want to trigger anything. (We wanted to keep it) as minimal as possible so the focus remains on wellness and you are not distracted during the session.”

Clients are seated in one of four therapy rooms, each tailored for services for individuals, couples, or the family. Curated with warm chairs, a plant, and bright light shuttering through, thoughtful minimalistic framed quotes remind people: ‘Turn Pain to Power’ or ‘You are Beautiful’. One wall is a black-wondered crossword highlighting some words in blue such as Thrive, Belief, and Gratitude. “It was a thought-through process, something simple but when you see words like gratitude, you remind yourself to be more grateful,” she explains.

This space also is equipped with a children’s room — designed for children ranging from ages four to 15. It was built for activities like art and has a tent-like corner for storytelling. “In general, kids never get excited about books so that is why we designed the teepee set up, and near that setup, we have a wall with magnetic strips so we can pin up art and craft. If a kid is coming back, or after the session, when they see their work up there, they feel really encouraged,” she explains.

The design also does not leave out the team at the firm — tailoring inclusive rooms for the therapists and staff too. An open pantry, and the workstation with a neon sign that says ‘you matter’, and director Pooja Srinivasa Raja’s room filled with handpicked personal items — Neeta says each detail was carefully curated. “It is like the team makes the company and when they are dealing with so many people who are already having heavy issues, it is very convenient to forget who they are in the process. It is a small reminder that they matter as well, “ she says.

While this is Neeta’s first project bringing together mental wellness and architecture, she says she has always strongly promoted activities that spread kindness. “I was a part of a few groups that wrote anonymous letters to people going through anything. I have always been a person who learned the importance of being kind to people and being non-judgmental because life is hard, and everybody has struggles and we are very quick to judge people. I went through a low phase in my life, and art really helped me through it,” she says.

As the designer scrolls through The Love Hope Company website and notices testimonies that mention the space, this makes her day. “To be a part of their journey…it shows me how important the space was for them to be okay, and open up and accept their healing journey,” she signs off.

With the aim of creating an inclusive space, Neeta carefully hand-picked furniture and accessories and transformed an empty room into a calm space for everyone, including persons from the LGBTQIA+ community and persons with disabilities. By June 2023, within four months, the firm was up and running, warmly welcoming clients. Curating comfort & conversations As you enter The Love Hope Company, the elevator reassures visitors with a sign: 'Take a deep breath. You are exactly where you need to be'. 