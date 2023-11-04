Chennai largely free of inundation as monsoon gathers pace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon gathers pace, after a slow start, the city has been witnessing persistent rainfall over the past few days.

On Friday too, rain lashed parts of the city. The city, so far, has largely remained free of inundation except for a few places in Alandur and Velachery.

Between 9 am and 10 am, Alandur and Velachery recorded 7 cm of rainfall each. Similarly, Adyar (3.7cm), Puzhal (2.9cm) and Perungudi (2.7cm) recorded good rainfall.The water dried out in most parts of the city within a few hours. But, Five Furlong Road in Guindy faced inundation in the morning. Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, joint commissioner for works G S Sameeran and corporation officials inspected the spot.

“The rainwater from the racecourse ground released without consent of the corporation is the major reason for the inundation of Five Furlong Road,” said commissioner J Radhakrishnan.Corporation workers were deployed to drain the water using pumps. Following this, the water gradually receded except near the Five Furlong Road Junction on Velachery Road. Sanitation workers were deployed to clear the drains.

“The race course administration is directed to deepen the lake within its premises and release the rainwater in a phased manner. The roads surrounding the areas are closely monitored by the corporation,” a press release from the corporation said.

