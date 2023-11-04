Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman killed as chunk of ceiling plaster falls on her

A chunk of plaster that fell at a house, killing a woman | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman died after a portion of plaster from the ceiling fell on her near Puzhal on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased woman is M Lakshmi of Lakshmipuram. Her husband Murugan runs a meat shop in Anna Nagar. The couple lived in a rented house on the first floor of the building.

On Thursday at around 7 pm, when Murugan returned home, he found the door locked from inside. He asked his wife to open the door. When she did not respond to him, he broke open the door and entered the house. On entering the bedroom, Murugan found Lakshmi under a chunk of concrete from the ceiling. With help from neighbours, he rushed her to a nearby hospital, where Lakshmi received first aid. From there, she was shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

A police officer said, “We suspect heavy rains might have weakened the ceiling, and a portion collapsed. A case has been registered and we are conducting inquiries.”The police detained the house owner for questioning. Lakshmi is survived by her husband and two daughters.

