Home Cities Chennai

MDMA racket busted, 3 held

The arrested accused are M Srinivaan of Erode and Kingsley Obumenem and Azuka Alloysius.

Published: 04th November 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Seized MDMA in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

Seized MDMA. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a joint operation conducted by the Indian Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone, three people, one Indian and two Nigerians, were arrested for smuggling MDMA tablets. The authorities recovered 3,890 tablets from them.

The arrested accused are M Srinivaan of Erode and Kingsley Obumenem and Azuka Alloysius. As part of the operation, the authorities intercepted a consignment from France and found the contraband. The Nigerians told the authorities that they procured the MDMA tablets from abroad and distributed them in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Apart from these arrests, the NCB Chennai Zone, in 2023, busted four Indo-Nigerian networks which were supplying synthetic drugs like cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamine in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Customs NCB MDMA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp