MDMA racket busted, 3 held

CHENNAI: In a joint operation conducted by the Indian Customs and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone, three people, one Indian and two Nigerians, were arrested for smuggling MDMA tablets. The authorities recovered 3,890 tablets from them.

The arrested accused are M Srinivaan of Erode and Kingsley Obumenem and Azuka Alloysius. As part of the operation, the authorities intercepted a consignment from France and found the contraband. The Nigerians told the authorities that they procured the MDMA tablets from abroad and distributed them in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Apart from these arrests, the NCB Chennai Zone, in 2023, busted four Indo-Nigerian networks which were supplying synthetic drugs like cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamine in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi.

