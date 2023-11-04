Road accidents: Chennai ranks 5th in 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From topping the list for the number of road accidents in 2021, Chennai has done slightly better in 2022, at number five.

Based on the data on road accidents, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the number of road accidents in 2022 was 3,452 compared to 5,034 in 2021. Chennai also ranked first in the number of people injured in 2021 with 5,020. In 2022, the city ranked four with 3,724 injuries.

Fatalities also came down from 998 in 2021 to 507 in 2022, and the city ranked at 10 in 2022 as compared to 2 in 2021.A senior police told TNIE, “When compared to 2021, the number of road accidents came down in 2022 due to the various precautionary measures taken up by the police.”Delhi topped the list with 5,652 accidents, up from 4,720 in 2021. Bengaluru ranked fourth with 3,822, which was 3,213 in 2021.

