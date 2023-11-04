Home Cities Chennai

Road accidents: Chennai ranks 5th in 2022

Fatalities also came down from 998 in 2021 to 507 in 2022, and the city ranked at 10 in 2022 as compared to 2 in 2021.

Published: 04th November 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Accidents came down due to various measures taken up by police | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From topping the list for the number of road accidents in 2021, Chennai has done slightly better in 2022, at number five.

Based on the data on road accidents, released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the number of road accidents in 2022 was 3,452 compared to 5,034 in 2021. Chennai also ranked first in the number of people injured in 2021 with 5,020. In 2022, the city ranked four with 3,724 injuries.

Fatalities also came down from 998 in 2021 to 507 in 2022, and the city ranked at 10 in 2022 as compared to 2 in 2021.A senior police told TNIE, “When compared to 2021, the number of road accidents came down in 2022 due to the various precautionary measures taken up by the police.”Delhi topped the list with 5,652 accidents, up from 4,720 in 2021. Bengaluru ranked fourth with 3,822, which was 3,213 in 2021.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accidents Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp