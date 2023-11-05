Five held for kidnap, assault of a man over financial dispute in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested five persons for alleged kidnap and assault of a man over a financial dispute with the latter’s employer in Thoraipakkam.

Police said Mano Abraham (35) of Thoraipakkam is working as a field executive in a house rental and lease company. On October 31, when he was standing near Rajiv Nagar Park in Perungudi, a car-bound gang abducted him.

Abraham was assaulted inside the car and the gang questioned him about his boss’ money and where the latter usually kept the money, police said. The gang detained Abraham in a room and threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t share details about the money. Since Abraham did not know any information, the gang released him in Kelambakkam and fled.

Based on his complaint, Thoraipakkam police registered a case. Police said Abraham’s employer Prem Babu had been arrested by Tambaram city crime branch police for financial fraud last month. One of the accused in the kidnap, J Karthik (30), who allegedly gave Rs 5 lakh to Babu, had plotted to retrieve the money and gathered his friends to kidnap Abraham, police said.

Police arrested Karthik and his associates R Arunpandian (33), P Rajesh (32), C Jagatheeswaran (37) and S Damodaran (31). All five were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: City police on Friday arrested five persons for alleged kidnap and assault of a man over a financial dispute with the latter’s employer in Thoraipakkam. Police said Mano Abraham (35) of Thoraipakkam is working as a field executive in a house rental and lease company. On October 31, when he was standing near Rajiv Nagar Park in Perungudi, a car-bound gang abducted him. Abraham was assaulted inside the car and the gang questioned him about his boss’ money and where the latter usually kept the money, police said. The gang detained Abraham in a room and threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t share details about the money. Since Abraham did not know any information, the gang released him in Kelambakkam and fled.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on his complaint, Thoraipakkam police registered a case. Police said Abraham’s employer Prem Babu had been arrested by Tambaram city crime branch police for financial fraud last month. One of the accused in the kidnap, J Karthik (30), who allegedly gave Rs 5 lakh to Babu, had plotted to retrieve the money and gathered his friends to kidnap Abraham, police said. Police arrested Karthik and his associates R Arunpandian (33), P Rajesh (32), C Jagatheeswaran (37) and S Damodaran (31). All five were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp