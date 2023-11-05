Two killed in separate road accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were killed in separate road accidents on Thursday. In the first incident, 45-year-old S Ganesan from Pillaiyar Koil Street in Saidapet was run over by a speeding truck when he was attempting to cross the road. Truck driver Selvaraj has been arrested.

In another incident, a 56-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his bike and fell on the roadside in Kancheepuram district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesan from Muthalamman Koil Street in Padappai in Kancheepuram. Police said he was working as a housekeeping staff in a private company.

At around 8 pm, while returning home from work, Ventakesan lost control of his bike and skidded on the sand on the roadside. He sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot, said the police.

