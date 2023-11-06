Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man visits 19-year-old estranged wife at her house, consume liquor with her father, attacks and kills her

Parthiban visited his in-laws and consumed liquor with his father-in-law. He complained about Gayathri to her father. When she returned home, an argument broke out between the two.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 19-year-old wife after an argument near Kannagi Nagar on Saturday night.

According to Kannagi Nagar police, the arrested accused is M Parthiban of Chengalpattu, a painter by profession. He married Gayathri of Kannagi Nagar five years ago. The couple have a three-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Four months ago, after an argument they separated and Gayathri went to live with her parents. Later, she began working in a spa.

On Saturday, when Gayathri had gone out with her friends, Parthiban visited his in-laws and consumed liquor with his father-in-law. He complained about Gayathri to her father. When she returned home, an argument broke out between the two.

As things escalated, Gayathri allegedly hit Parthiban with a pressure cooker. Enraged by this, Parthiban threw an empty gas cylinder and strangled her to death. On information, Kannagi Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem. On Saturday evening, Parthiban was arrested. 

