Seven BJP cadre held for protest outside Kanchi MLA’s house

On receiving information, Sivakanchi police rushed to the spot detained the protesters and let them go in the evening. Later, the police arrested the seven people.

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: Seven BJP functionaries were arrested for staging a protest outside Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan’s house, demanding action against him for derogatory comments on PM Narendra Modi and others.

According to Sivakanchi police, all seven arrested persons are district-level functionaries. The protesters claimed that on Tuesday while inaugurating a ration shop, a few women from the locality, who allegedly missed out on the ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme,’ demanded they be paid money. To pacify the women, Ezhilarasan allegedly told them even PM Modi promised Rs 15 lakh to every citizen but nobody has got anything. Based on this, the cadre complained to Kancheepuram SP and staged a protest.

On receiving information, Sivakanchi police rushed to the spot detained the protesters and let them go in the evening. Later, the police arrested the seven people. In the midst of all this, the police received hoax bomb threats. The caller said that two bombs were placed in a textile shop and the house of Ezhilarasan. Sniffer dogs and bomb squads were deployed. A search is on to nab the caller.

