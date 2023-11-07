Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Lawyer held for hoax bomb call after boozing at a liquor outlet

The police personnel tracked lawyer R Ezhumalai (51) to Adambakkam, where he was found drunk. A team led by SU Malaiarasan detained him.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A lawyer practicing at Alandur magistrate court was arrested for making a prank call to the city control room alleging that a man was holding a bomb and standing in front of him and disconnected the call.

The police personnel tracked lawyer R Ezhumalai (51) to Adambakkam, where he was found drunk. A team led by SU Malaiarasan detained him. He was brought to the police station for questioning. As he gave erratic answers, they arrested him and later let him off on station bail.

Inquiries revealed that Ezhumalai called the control room around 7.13 pm on Sunday after boozing at a Tasmac shop and claimed to have witnessed a man carrying a bomb. Soon after the distress call, the control room informed Adambakkam patrol wing police SI Malaiarasan and he searched for the person roaming suspiciously on MKN Road near Alandur. Later, he called Ezhumalai, who tipped off police about the incident.

