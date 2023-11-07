Home Cities Chennai

Proposal to build gym for tenants of TN Urban Habitat Development Board in Athipattu

The project will be implemented with the funds available with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority as part of overall development of Chennai metropolitan area.

Published: 07th November 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fitness, gym, health, workout

Representational image of fitness.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Housing and Urban Development Board has submitted a detailed proposal to build a modern gymnasium, at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, that can be utilised by tenants of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Athipattu.

The project will be implemented with the funds available with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority as part of overall development of Chennai metropolitan area. TNUHDB does not have resources to execute the project as its capital programmes are implemented out of government grants.

The required equipment will be arranged through NGOs, Chennai Corporation and constituency development funds. The centre will have sports facilities, gymnasium, multi-purpose community hall to conduct vocational training and a library. TNUHDB has constructed 2,012 tenements at Athipattu under Rajiv Awas Yojana and Housing For All.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNUHDB Urban Development Board gym

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp