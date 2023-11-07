Proposal to build gym for tenants of TN Urban Habitat Development Board in Athipattu

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Housing and Urban Development Board has submitted a detailed proposal to build a modern gymnasium, at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, that can be utilised by tenants of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Athipattu.

The project will be implemented with the funds available with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority as part of overall development of Chennai metropolitan area. TNUHDB does not have resources to execute the project as its capital programmes are implemented out of government grants.

The required equipment will be arranged through NGOs, Chennai Corporation and constituency development funds. The centre will have sports facilities, gymnasium, multi-purpose community hall to conduct vocational training and a library. TNUHDB has constructed 2,012 tenements at Athipattu under Rajiv Awas Yojana and Housing For All.

