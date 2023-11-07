Woman steps on snapped live wire, electrocuted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman was electrocuted near Sholavaram on Monday morning when she accidentally stepped on a snapped live wire.

According to Sholavaram police, the woman was identified as Kanaga of Pudur near Sholavaram. She was living alone after separating from her husband and was working under the MGNREGA scheme.

On Sunday night, a high-tension live wire snapped and fell on the road outside her house on Perumal Kovil Street. “Since it snapped during the night, nobody knew about it. On Monday morning, when Kanaga went out of her house, she allegedly stepped on it and was electrocuted. She died on the spot.”

The locals later found her lying unconscious and alerted the police and the EB department. The electricity connection to the area was cut. Sholavaram police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and an inquiry is on.

Speaking to TNIE, a TNEB official said, “We have launched an enquiry. After we get the report, we’ll give a solatium of `5 lakh to the family of the deceased.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman was electrocuted near Sholavaram on Monday morning when she accidentally stepped on a snapped live wire. According to Sholavaram police, the woman was identified as Kanaga of Pudur near Sholavaram. She was living alone after separating from her husband and was working under the MGNREGA scheme. On Sunday night, a high-tension live wire snapped and fell on the road outside her house on Perumal Kovil Street. “Since it snapped during the night, nobody knew about it. On Monday morning, when Kanaga went out of her house, she allegedly stepped on it and was electrocuted. She died on the spot.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The locals later found her lying unconscious and alerted the police and the EB department. The electricity connection to the area was cut. Sholavaram police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and an inquiry is on. Speaking to TNIE, a TNEB official said, “We have launched an enquiry. After we get the report, we’ll give a solatium of `5 lakh to the family of the deceased.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp