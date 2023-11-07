Home Cities Chennai

Woman steps on snapped live wire, electrocuted

On Sunday night, a high-tension live wire snapped and fell on the road outside her house on Perumal Kovil Street. “Since it snapped during the night, nobody knew about it.

Published: 07th November 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Live wire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 55-year-old woman was electrocuted near Sholavaram on Monday morning when she accidentally stepped on a snapped live wire.

According to Sholavaram police, the woman was identified as Kanaga of Pudur near Sholavaram. She was living alone after separating from her husband and was working under the MGNREGA scheme.

On Sunday night, a high-tension live wire snapped and fell on the road outside her house on Perumal Kovil Street. “Since it snapped during the night, nobody knew about it. On Monday morning, when Kanaga went out of her house, she allegedly stepped on it and was electrocuted. She died on the spot.”

The locals later found her lying unconscious and alerted the police and the EB department. The electricity connection to the area was cut. Sholavaram police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. The police have registered a case and an inquiry is on.    
Speaking to TNIE, a TNEB official said, “We have launched an enquiry. After we get the report, we’ll give a solatium of `5 lakh to the family of the deceased.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electrocuted Sholavaram police TNEB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp