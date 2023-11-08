Chennai to get moderate rains for two days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological center has said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. In Chennai, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some areas till Thursday. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 30-31°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea on Wednesday, bringing rain to these areas. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep islands now lies over Southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Bhavani in Erode district and Sivalogam in Kanniyakumari received the highest rainfall of 12 cm each in the 24 hours ending at 9 am on November 7. Rajapalayam and Srivilliputhur received 11 cm each while Tondi in Ramanathapuram district received 10 cm.

