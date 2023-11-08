Home Cities Chennai

Neighbourhood watch catches ‘sex predator’

“In some cases, Prabhu would barge into homes and escape when the women raised an alarm. In other cases, he sexually assaulted the victims.

Published: 08th November 2023 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting single women in East Tambaram and surrounding areas. The accused, S Prabhu, was nabbed by a group, who are part of the neighbourhood watch. Police said Selaiyur police had received several complaints from working women. 

“In some cases, Prabhu would barge into homes and escape when the women raised an alarm. In other cases, he sexually assaulted the victims. He usually follows the women and takes note of entry and exit points,” said a police officer. 

Complaints from Veerabhadram Street, Murugesan Street and IES Salai in Irumbuliyur near East Tambaram were received. A group of local youngsters formed a neighbourhood watch to nab the culprit.

“In the wee hours of Tuesday, the youth noticed Prabhu jumping the wall of a house and nabbed him,” said a police officer. The police checked the CCTV footage and said he had entered more than 10 houses recently.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
neighbourhood watch Selaiyur police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp