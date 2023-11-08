Neighbourhood watch catches ‘sex predator’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting single women in East Tambaram and surrounding areas. The accused, S Prabhu, was nabbed by a group, who are part of the neighbourhood watch. Police said Selaiyur police had received several complaints from working women.

“In some cases, Prabhu would barge into homes and escape when the women raised an alarm. In other cases, he sexually assaulted the victims. He usually follows the women and takes note of entry and exit points,” said a police officer.

Complaints from Veerabhadram Street, Murugesan Street and IES Salai in Irumbuliyur near East Tambaram were received. A group of local youngsters formed a neighbourhood watch to nab the culprit.

“In the wee hours of Tuesday, the youth noticed Prabhu jumping the wall of a house and nabbed him,” said a police officer. The police checked the CCTV footage and said he had entered more than 10 houses recently.

