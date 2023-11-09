Drunk labourer falls into drain pit near Thiruporur in Chennai, survives night

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old migrant labourer was injured after he fell into an under-construction stormwater drain near Thiruporur on Tuesday night. He was rescued by passersby and is currently undergoing treatment. He was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, said sources.

According to Thiruporur police, the man was identified as Ramesh of Odisha. On Tuesday night, Ramesh was walking along OMR near Thiruporur in an inebriated state and fell into the drain.

“An iron rod punctured his leg. Since he was drunk, he did not shout or call for help throughout the night. Early on Wednesday, when he became sober, he became aware of the pain and cried for help. Passersby rescued him and sent him to a government hospital for treatment.” Ramesh’s condition is stable, the police added.

