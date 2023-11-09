Home Cities Chennai

Gang from Andhra Pradesh returns stolen sarees as cops close in

On October 28, the exhibition had on display Kancheepuram silk sarees. On the pretext of buying sarees, the gang spent around 10 minutes in the exhibition and left without buying anything.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A gang of seven women thieves from Andhra Pradesh, who stole sarees worth `2 lakh from a handloom festival in Besant Nagar last week, returned the stolen goods by courier after finding out that the police were closing in on them.

On October 28, the exhibition had on display Kancheepuram silk sarees. On the pretext of buying sarees, the gang spent around 10 minutes in the exhibition and left without buying anything.

The exhibition in-charge, who found their behaviour suspicious checked the CCTV footage and found the women stealing 10 sarees worth Rs 2 lakh. On information, Shashtri Nagar police registered a case. The gang was traced to Andhra Pradesh. The police said they had narrowed down on most of the women. On learning about the police action, the accused sent the sarees through courier to the police on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theft Kancheepuram silk sarees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp