Gang from Andhra Pradesh returns stolen sarees as cops close in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A gang of seven women thieves from Andhra Pradesh, who stole sarees worth `2 lakh from a handloom festival in Besant Nagar last week, returned the stolen goods by courier after finding out that the police were closing in on them.

On October 28, the exhibition had on display Kancheepuram silk sarees. On the pretext of buying sarees, the gang spent around 10 minutes in the exhibition and left without buying anything.

The exhibition in-charge, who found their behaviour suspicious checked the CCTV footage and found the women stealing 10 sarees worth Rs 2 lakh. On information, Shashtri Nagar police registered a case. The gang was traced to Andhra Pradesh. The police said they had narrowed down on most of the women. On learning about the police action, the accused sent the sarees through courier to the police on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A gang of seven women thieves from Andhra Pradesh, who stole sarees worth `2 lakh from a handloom festival in Besant Nagar last week, returned the stolen goods by courier after finding out that the police were closing in on them. On October 28, the exhibition had on display Kancheepuram silk sarees. On the pretext of buying sarees, the gang spent around 10 minutes in the exhibition and left without buying anything. The exhibition in-charge, who found their behaviour suspicious checked the CCTV footage and found the women stealing 10 sarees worth Rs 2 lakh. On information, Shashtri Nagar police registered a case. The gang was traced to Andhra Pradesh. The police said they had narrowed down on most of the women. On learning about the police action, the accused sent the sarees through courier to the police on Monday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp