Two held for raping, impregnating 15-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

The police said the issue came to light when the Class IX student complained of stomachache and was rushed to a hospital. After a check, the doctor said that she was pregnant.

child sexual abuse-child-rape-POCSO-sexualharassment

Representational image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two people were arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl over the past few months near Tiruvallur. A 14-year-old boy who also raped the girl was let go after counselling, said the police.

The arrested accused are Arokiaraj (23) and Suganeshwaran (22). According to the police, a few months ago, Arokiaraj befriended the girl and allegedly raped her on multiple occasions. Last month, Suganeshwaran also befriended the girl and allegedly raped her. The girl’s troubles did not end there. The minor boy, the neighbour of the girl, learnt about it and blackmailed her and also allegedly raped her.

The police said the issue came to light when the Class IX student complained of stomachache and was rushed to a hospital. After a check, the doctor said that she was pregnant. Based on a complaint, a case was booked under the POCSO Act. The girl told the police that Arokiaraj had raped her multiple times over the past few months. Two months ago, the minor boy found out about it and blackmailed her. He then proceeded to rape her.

Suganeshwaran also began raping her a month ago, the girl said. He was arrested in the last week of October and Arokiaraj and the boy were nabbed on Tuesday after the girl’s pregnancy came to light.  After an inquiry, Arokiaraj and Suganeshwaran were remanded in judicial custody and the minor boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent home after counselling.

