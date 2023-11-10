Home Cities Chennai

Family of five arrested for attacking retd BNSL staff

The Victim was identified as , Jegadeesan from Kannadasan Nagar in Kodungaiyur. He is a retired BSNL employee.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old man was brutally attacked by a family of five, allegedly over a fight on repayment of debt of Rs 13 lakh in Kodungaiyur. Police arrested all five on Thursday. 

The police said Jegadeesan from Kannadasan Nagar in Kodungaiyur is a retired BSNL employee. In 2020, his friend and colleague, Ravi Kumar from Avadi pledged his house documents as collateral and took `13 lakh as a loan from Jegadeesan,” said a police officer. After a year, Ravi Kumar allegedly demanded the documents back claiming that he would pledge it in a bank and repay the money along with interest. 

Three years have passed and Ravi Kumar has only paid Rs 2 lakhs so far. On Wednesday, Ravi Kumar met Jegadeesan at his house along with his family. Ravi Kumar, his wife Meenakshi, son Balaji, daughter Premalatha and son-in-law Nathan attacked Jegadeesan. Based on his wife’s complaint, they were arrested.

