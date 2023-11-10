Police issue traffic advisory for Deepavali festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the upcoming festival season, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory to the public.

To avoid congestion, vehicles going to T Nagar through CIT Nagar will be allowed only up to Kannammapet junction and then they will have to take a left turn. Empty auto rickshaws have been banned from Purasavakkam and T Nagar. Also, goods vehicles are prohibited during the daytime.

Designated public parking is available in T Nagar, Purasawalkam, MC Road, Washermenpet and Koyambedu. At T Nagar, the places are, Somasundaram Park, Thyagaraya Road, Thanikasalam Road, Nachiyar Road at Mahalakshmi Street and bike parking at Motilal Street, Purasavakkam Municipal Corporation Ground on Narayana Guru Road, Ewart School on Alagappa Road, ELM School Ground on Purasavakkam Highway Road and GE Kovil Street. People travelling to Koyambedu bus depot advised to use public transport.

