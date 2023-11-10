Two college students fall to death from moving train

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two college students travelling on footboard died after they allegedly slipped and fell off a moving train at Acharapakkam near Chengalpattu on Thursday morning.

Police said the youths were in an inebriated state and the bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem to a government hospital.

According to the Chengalpattu Railway Police, the deceased were identified as Sai Venkatesh (20) and Sakesh Sai (20) with the help of their mobile phones. The students from Andhra Pradesh were studying in a college in Tiruvallur. On Wednesday, they had gone to Puducherry without informing their parents.

Police said the two had consumed liquor in Puducherry and were returning to Tiruvallur by train the same night when the accident happened. They were travelling without tickets. When the train was near Acharapakkam late on Wednesday, the two accidentally slipped and fell off, came under the wheels of the train, and were killed on the spot, police said. Since the place was dark, the bodies were found only on Thursday morning. Upon information, the Chengalpattu Railway Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.

