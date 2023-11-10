Home Cities Chennai

Two college students fall to death from moving train

According to the Chengalpattu Railway Police, the deceased were identified as Sai Venkatesh (20) and Sakesh Sai (20) with the help of their mobile phones.

Published: 10th November 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

This is the second incident in Uttarakhand within a week when a train accident has been averted. (Representational Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two college students travelling on footboard died after they allegedly slipped and fell off a moving train at Acharapakkam near Chengalpattu on Thursday morning.

Police said the youths were in an inebriated state and the bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem to a government hospital.

According to the Chengalpattu Railway Police, the deceased were identified as Sai Venkatesh (20) and Sakesh Sai (20) with the help of their mobile phones. The students from Andhra Pradesh were studying in a college in Tiruvallur. On Wednesday, they had gone to Puducherry without informing their parents.

Police said the two had consumed liquor in Puducherry and were returning to Tiruvallur by train the same night when the accident happened. They were travelling without tickets.  When the train was near Acharapakkam late on Wednesday, the two accidentally slipped and fell off, came under the wheels of the train, and were killed on the spot, police said.  Since the place was dark, the bodies were found only on Thursday morning. Upon information, the Chengalpattu Railway Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
footboard moving train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp