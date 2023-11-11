Home Cities Chennai

45-year-old worker dies in cylinder blast inside ship at Chennai port

The deceased was identified as Sahaya Thangaraj, a resident of Tondiarpet. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 45-year-old worker who was engaged in repair work at a ship carrying oil tankers died as the gas cylinder exploded in the wee hours of Thursday. The ship was brought from Odisha and docked near Chennai port on October 30. Three other workers also got burn injuries. 

Police said the blast was triggered by fire sparks from the gas cutter and the oil residue caught fire. 
The injured C Joshua (24), J Rajesh (35), and S Pushpalingam (45) were admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Police said the condition of Joshua, who was injured on his face, remains critical.

An investigation officer said, “The four workers are employees of a private company in Chennai, which was assigned with the repair works. The blast happened when the workers were cutting the pipeline connected to seven huge containers.”

Harbour police registered a case under Sections 337 and 304(A) of the IPC against the private firm’s manager Raj Kumar and supervisor Neelamegam. Sahaya Thangaraj is survived by his wife Gracy.

