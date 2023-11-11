Festival of 'Lights' not 'Pollution': Revelations amid revelry

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was just another day at the Gopinath household as their newly adopted dog Caesar frolicked around the house, barking at every new face peering through their gate. But suddenly, the bark stopped. When Lekshmi took a sudden glance at Caesar, he was whimpering and scurrying. A cracker had burst. It was all that it took for the family to realise that they should abstain from setting off any more fireworks.

This tale isn’t just about Lekshmi; it’s a story shared by numerous families who have chosen to forgo fireworks for a multitude of reasons, including concern for their pets, apprehensions about pollution, excessive waste, monetary aspects, and more. Chennaiites talk about why they have chosen to exclude crackers from their festive revelries.

For the sake of animals

The plight of the quadrupeds, being victims of the whims of human delight without even a shelter to seek refuge in, has often raised concerns about celebrating Deepavali with fireworks. “Diwali is a festival of lights, and I believe that fireworks should not be used to emphasise the significance of this festival,” remarks Priyadarshini, a student of Masters in Communication who has forsaken fireworks for the festival. She asserts that the sound of bursting crackers not only affects our furry friends but also significantly alters the mood of some, making them extremely irritable and disturbing their sensory development, especially for people suffering from ADHD, like Priyadarshini herself. Fireworks, especially when used in excess, are known to pose multiple hazards, posing a threat to those in contact with them.

“My dog Nimmy, a Labrador that I had when I was around 15 years old, used to suffer immensely whenever we lit firecrackers at home or in the neighbourhood,” says Siddharth Ravikant, a filmmaker. Witnessing her distress was unbearable for the family, leading them to gradually distance themselves from the tradition of bursting fireworks, he explains. Talking about animals on the street, Naresh, a Masters in Journalism student, shares his reasons behind the decision to abstain from bursting crackers. “I’ve always noticed that the level of noise pollution caused by crackers, especially the booming sounds of a 1,000 wala or a 10,000 wala, frightened these animals on the streets. It was heartbreaking to witness the dogs and cats on the streets running around helplessly, with some falling prey to the intentional harm done to them,” he rues.

Trashing the trash

Though Deepavali is a jubilant festival with lights adorning the streets and homes, the day after the festival often reveals a less glamorous truth. Cracker waste fills the streets and sometimes goes unpicked. “I’ve always observed that post-Diwali, during my visits to my relatives’ homes, there’s invariably a heap of waste accumulated beneath the towering trees in their gardens, often left untouched for months,” says Priyadarshini while talking about another reason she stopped bursting crackers. This, she says, pollutes the environment, and people often neglect that fact.

Ultimately, the onus falls on the corporation workers to clear up the mess. Entrepreneur Shaikh Mohammad Niyaz voices his concerns, stating, “I’ve always felt guilty for the corporation workers tasked with clearing the debris we generate in the name of celebration. It often takes them an entire month to clean the streets, during which they are also exposed to numerous hazards, including the potential danger of encountering unburnt crackers.” Several people, including NGOs, share a similar opinion and voice the need to reduce the use of crackers to avoid environmental degradation.

A needless expense

Deepavali is also the time when families get together and share joy and laughter while feasting on delectable sweets and savoury foods. There’s no denying the fact that crackers form an integral part of the celebrations. A closer look at this tradition highlights the hidden costs, both financial and otherwise. The increasing cost has led some people to withdraw themselves from bursting crackers for celebrations.

Naresh recollects a pivotal moment from when he was in class 9.

“A specific incident that led me to stop bursting crackers occurred when I watched a Tamil movie Thavamai Thavamirunthu, starring Raj Kiran and Cheran. There’s a scene where the father (Raj Kiran) struggles to afford crackers for Diwali, while his son (Cheran) yearns for them. Witnessing this mirrored my own family’s past experiences. I felt a pang of guilt, realising the immense effort my father put into providing us with those crackers for our mere joy of a few seconds. It was a turning point that prompted me to cease bursting them. I realised that, for a fleeting moment of noise and light, we unnecessarily spent a significant sum of money, leaving me with a sense of wastefulness,” he shares.

While these families continue to celebrate the festival with much fervour, they also prove that an intimate celebration, which cares for the surroundings around them, is what makes a happy Deepavali. So here’s to a celebration that upholds the spirit of happiness and the joy of sharing.

Fireworks, especially when used in excess, are known to pose multiple hazards, posing a threat to those in contact with them. "My dog Nimmy, a Labrador that I had when I was around 15 years old, used to suffer immensely whenever we lit firecrackers at home or in the neighbourhood," says Siddharth Ravikant, a filmmaker. Witnessing her distress was unbearable for the family, leading them to gradually distance themselves from the tradition of bursting fireworks, he explains. Talking about animals on the street, Naresh, a Masters in Journalism student, shares his reasons behind the decision to abstain from bursting crackers. "I've always noticed that the level of noise pollution caused by crackers, especially the booming sounds of a 1,000 wala or a 10,000 wala, frightened these animals on the streets. 