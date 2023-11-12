Home Cities Chennai

Chennaiites continue to fall prey to phishing links, apps

Deepika sent a total of Rs 45,000 through the link in the next four days. However, she didn’t receive any returns.

Published: 12th November 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, cyber criminal

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old woman and a businessman were recently duped to the tune of Rs 45,000 and Rs 98,000 respectively in the city by cyber fraudsters. The criminals defrauded S Deepika (24) from Vyasarpadi by way of a WhatsApp message promising higher returns on investments. The message received on November 6, said Deepika would receive Rs 1,800 for every Rs 1,000 she invested through a link attached to the message. 

“Believing the claim, Deepika sent a total of Rs 45,000 through the link in the next four days. However, she didn’t receive any returns. Upon realising that she was duped, she filed a complaint with police. Further probe is on,” police said. 

In the second incident, R Varun Kumar (38) from Kilpauk, who runs a company that manufactures covers for pharmacies, recently received a message claiming that his electricity bill payment was pending. After Kumar made a payment of Rs 24,000, he received a call claiming to be tech support.

“The fraudster asked Kumar to install a ‘quick support team viewer’ application on his phone and through it, the cyber criminals managed to check all his bank details. Just minutes later, Kumar received two OTPs and a message stating that Rs 98,000 was withdrawn from his account,” said sources. A probe is on. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber fraud fraudster

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp