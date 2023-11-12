Even after five years, no pipe brings ‘neer’ to Tiruneermalai in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Tiruneermalai was integrated with the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation in 2021, the houses have still not been provided with water connections. The residents are forced to wait for water that drips from a few public taps once every three days, or pay hefty amounts and purchase water from private suppliers.

Officials from Tambaram corporation said work is underway to provide water connections to houses in Tiruneermalai. But, the residents of Ward 31 claimed no work has been taken up in their area. “The authorities have neglected Subbarayan Nagar, Ranga Nagar, Saraswathipuram and NSK Nagar in ward 31.

This water connection issue existed even before Tiruneermalai was added to the Tambaram Corporation. We have been petitioning the authorities in vain for over five years now,” said B Saravanan, a local resident.

At present, water is supplied to the public taps, from a well in Subbarayan Nagar. Following repeated petitions, the civic body officials visited the area in May 2023. However, no concrete action to resolve the lack of water supply ensued. Madanagopal, a resident of Ranganagar in Tiruneermalai, told TNIE, “Even the groundwater here is unusable owing to the contamination of the Periya Eri in Tiruneermalai. We are forced to depend on private water suppliers. The corporation should immediately begin work to provide our houses with water connections.” The residents also suggested the construction of an overhead water tank in the area.

Meanwhile, the officials from Tambaram Corporation refuted all allegations of apathy or inaction on their part. “Work is underway to provide water connections to newly-added areas like Tiruneermalai. At present, water is being supplied to them without any hindrance,” a senior official told TNIE.

