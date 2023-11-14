Bihar man killed in row over bursting crackers 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old Bihar native was beaten to death by a snack shop employee near Red Hills on Sunday. Police said the deceased man, Sonu, was employed at a lift manufacturing company here.

On Sunday night, Sonu was found dead near the snack shop near the lift manufacturing company. Police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem.

Inquiries revealed that Sonu was allegedly murdered by Iyappan (24) of Tirunelveli, who was in an inebriated state, over an argument about bursting crackers.

Police have launched a search to nab Iyappan.

