Notes of nostalgia  

By Express News Service

Archanaa Seker, writer and activist

There was a room in my grandmother’s house that had cots against two walls with an aisle in between. When we were younger, my siblings and I would spend hours playing a game: we had to jump from one cot to another and take the largest possible leap. We’d always do it one person at a time, and the mattress on the floor to cushion a fall was non-negotiable. It was a simpler time when crossing over a two-foot gap was a formidable task and how to get it done in one step, was the biggest challenge. Trying to get better at this would be enough to tire us out and we’d resume with new rigour the next day. This picture must’ve been taken 20 years ago. But it’s a reminder that no matter how far away we live from each other, when one of us has to take a leap of faith, the other two will be cheering on and they will be there to cushion the fall if it backfires.

Jofna Alice, anchor

Start Camera Action’! I still remember my mother saying these words the first time I stood before the camera, dressed up to get clicked. My brother, whom I always looked up to, was signalling what pose I should try next. My father, a man of few words, was smiling at us, silent and satisfied. No adulatory adjectives will suffice to describe the beauty of this moment in my life. It is where it all started. They say I developed an interest in fashion and media at a very young age. I had always been a girl who wanted to be unique with an air of individuality. Cut to the present: I completed my graduation, started pursuing my passion, got into modelling, worked in media, and tried my best to achieve my dreams. My father and brother are still encouraging me to chase the stars and not merely settle for the moon. Whenever I stand in front of the camera, I still see my mother’s face behind it. With the voice of a nightingale and the smile of an angel, she says, ‘Start camera action!’

Sruti Nakul, influencer

I was about seven years old here and it was my first time travelling on a ship. This was taken in Lakshadweep. I’ve always been a beach person living in Chennai all my life, but this was a cathartic experience. This was my first experiencing travelling on a ship and boat. Here, I also saw dolphins, whales and many other exotic sea animals up close for the very first time. We also went to different islands in a glass bottom boat wherein we could see the fish below us as we were travelling. It was truly the best experience of my childhood and one of my core memories.

Priyadarshini N, student, illustrator and writer

When I was a toddler, my family often moved homes. Eventually, aeroplanes felt like a second home to me. While constantly moving schools and homes was tough — a few moments made me happy. This picture taken by a very kind air hostess is one of them. She gifted me two soft animal hand puppets that I treasure to date. It felt nice as a thoughtful stranger reassured me whenever I felt sick and wanted to go ‘home’— even when I didn’t know where it was. I feel grateful to her and my parents for taking care of me every time.

Preetha Jayaraman, cinematographer

I always had a hundred questions for my father from when I was little. Whether it was me standing in front holding the handlebars of his scooter while we drove around at age 7 or when I called him in despair at age 40, he always listened and answered patiently. I lost him this year suddenly. I miss him so very much, every minute. I have so many questions and wish he was here to answer them. On Children’s Day, my wish is that all fathers listen to their children as patiently as my father did. It’s the greatest gift you can give to your child.

(Compiled by Archita Raghu, Diya Maria George, Sonu M Kothari, Sreelakshmi S Nair)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Archanaa Seker, writer and activistThere was a room in my grandmother’s house that had cots against two walls with an aisle in between. When we were younger, my siblings and I would spend hours playing a game: we had to jump from one cot to another and take the largest possible leap. We’d always do it one person at a time, and the mattress on the floor to cushion a fall was non-negotiable. It was a simpler time when crossing over a two-foot gap was a formidable task and how to get it done in one step, was the biggest challenge. Trying to get better at this would be enough to tire us out and we’d resume with new rigour the next day. This picture must’ve been taken 20 years ago. But it’s a reminder that no matter how far away we live from each other, when one of us has to take a leap of faith, the other two will be cheering on and they will be there to cushion the fall if it backfires. Jofna Alice, anchorStart Camera Action’! I still remember my mother saying these words the first time I stood before the camera, dressed up to get clicked. My brother, whom I always looked up to, was signalling what pose I should try next. My father, a man of few words, was smiling at us, silent and satisfied. No adulatory adjectives will suffice to describe the beauty of this moment in my life. It is where it all started. They say I developed an interest in fashion and media at a very young age. I had always been a girl who wanted to be unique with an air of individuality. Cut to the present: I completed my graduation, started pursuing my passion, got into modelling, worked in media, and tried my best to achieve my dreams. My father and brother are still encouraging me to chase the stars and not merely settle for the moon. Whenever I stand in front of the camera, I still see my mother’s face behind it. With the voice of a nightingale and the smile of an angel, she says, ‘Start camera action!’ Sruti Nakul, influencerI was about seven years old here and it was my first time travelling on a ship. This was taken in Lakshadweep. I’ve always been a beach person living in Chennai all my life, but this was a cathartic experience. This was my first experiencing travelling on a ship and boat. Here, I also saw dolphins, whales and many other exotic sea animals up close for the very first time. We also went to different islands in a glass bottom boat wherein we could see the fish below us as we were travelling. It was truly the best experience of my childhood and one of my core memories.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Priyadarshini N, student, illustrator and writer When I was a toddler, my family often moved homes. Eventually, aeroplanes felt like a second home to me. While constantly moving schools and homes was tough — a few moments made me happy. This picture taken by a very kind air hostess is one of them. She gifted me two soft animal hand puppets that I treasure to date. It felt nice as a thoughtful stranger reassured me whenever I felt sick and wanted to go ‘home’— even when I didn’t know where it was. I feel grateful to her and my parents for taking care of me every time. Preetha Jayaraman, cinematographerI always had a hundred questions for my father from when I was little. Whether it was me standing in front holding the handlebars of his scooter while we drove around at age 7 or when I called him in despair at age 40, he always listened and answered patiently. I lost him this year suddenly. I miss him so very much, every minute. I have so many questions and wish he was here to answer them. On Children’s Day, my wish is that all fathers listen to their children as patiently as my father did. It’s the greatest gift you can give to your child. (Compiled by Archita Raghu, Diya Maria George, Sonu M Kothari, Sreelakshmi S Nair) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp