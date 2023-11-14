Home Cities Chennai

Three lose lives in separate murders on Deepavali night

In Kancheepuram, Maraimalai Nagar and Guduvanchery three people were stabbed to death on the festival night. 

Published: 14th November 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were murdered in separate incidents that took place in Kancheepuram, Maraimalai Nagar and Guduvanchery.

On Sunday night, Surya (28), a van driver, was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour Karthick (23) during a drunken brawl at Aariya Perumbakkam in Kancheepuram. Karthick later surrendered at Baluchetty Chatram police station.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man using knives and killing him at Maraimalai Nagar. On Sunday night, the deceased man, Subramanian (28), was consuming liquor with his friends Kathirvelu (26) and Dinesh (28). “Dinesh was involved in an extramarital relationship with a woman and Subramanian made a pass at her. Enraged over this, the duo attacked him,” police sources said.

At Guduvanchery, the body of a 26-year-old man was found by the roadside drainage on Sunday. Police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased man as Gopalakannan, a history sheeter. Inquiries revealed that Gopalakannan and one Kanniyappan were involved in fisticuffs following an argument by the roadside. In the melee, Kanniyappan allegedly attacked Gopalakannan with knives and fled the scene. 

