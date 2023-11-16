A depiction of divinity in dance

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Simonides, the great Greek poet, once defined dancing as a silent poetry. Bringing these words to reality is Kalaimamani Radhika Shurajit with her new production Kandha Kadambha Kadhirvela, an ode to Lord Muruga. The production celebrates the popular hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham, which is known to be a devotional composition that offers to shield the devotees from all the sufferings and tribulations that they face in life.

“In the midst of the Covid pandemic, the overwhelming loss of lives, including the parents of some of my students and numerous young individuals, deeply affected me. Despite the search for a cure, no medicine was found. It was during this challenging time that the medicinal quality of ‘Kavacham’ occurred to me, as many people regularly play it (the hymn) in their homes for a positive aura.

Inspired by this, I decided to create a natya production around it, aiming to pass a good vibration to the audience watching the performance,” explains Radhika about the origin of the concept. Kanda Sashti Kavacham was composed by Devaraya Swamigal in the 19th century. “Kavacham is like wearing an armour, and this hymn promises to spread positive energy to the people listening to it,” she says.

The production, set to be staged on Saturday — coinciding with Kandha Sashti Day — will showcase the talent of 20 dancers, trained by Radhika. Talking about the preparations that went behind the curation of Kandha Kadambha Kadhirvela, Radhika highlights the rigorous practice sessions that had commenced in mid-September, with the music recording being completed in August.

Radhika says, “Converting a hymn into a choreographed performance posed a significant challenge to me. It had to be appealing and interesting, and it should be able to communicate the essence of the hymn to the audience and the performers. But, it was a challenge that I enjoyed doing, and I believe that I have succeeded in this endeavour.”

So as the date nears, gear up to embark on a captivating voyage into the world of dance and music as Radhika weaves a tale of bygone eras. The carefully crafted lineup boasts performances by dancers adorned in eye-catching costumes, props enhancing the story-telling norms, and innovative lighting techniques aimed at accentuating the dancers’ expressions and emotions. Mark your calendars for an evening immersed in the realm of beats and rhythms.

The event will be held at Narada Gana Sabha on November 18 at 6.30 pm. Entry is free for all.

