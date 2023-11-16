Home Cities Chennai

Thirumangalam food street assault due to personal enmity: Chennai Police

The arrested suspects are Jetson Bhagatsingh (22), D Thenral Kumar (22), and S Sasi Kumar (22), all from Korattur.

CHENNAI: Two days after an Odisha native was attacked at the Thirumangalam food street, police on Wednesday arrested three persons and a search is on for five more suspects. Police said the victim was assaulted over personal enmity, and not due to any other reasons as alleged by the opposition parties. After a video of the attack had gone viral, BJP state president K Annamalai cited the incident to claim that the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state.

The arrested suspects are Jetson Bhagatsingh (22), D Thenral Kumar (22), and S Sasi Kumar (22), all from Korattur. “The victim, Ganesh of Odisha, has been running two stalls at the Thirumangalam food street for the past four years. Jetson, who was working at an ice cream shop in the same food street, was well acquainted with Ganesh.

On Sunday night, Jetson went to Ganesh’s shop, in an inebriated state, and entered into an argument with an employee there. He allegedly hit the employee. Ganesh confronted Jetson and a scuffle ensued,” police said in a press note. 

An enraged Jetson, along with his friends — Thenral, Sasi, Kalidas, Nitish Kumar, Samuel, Akash, and Kailash — barged into Ganesh’s shop and assaulted him before fleeing,” the police added.

