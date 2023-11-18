A stride towards inclusivity  

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dark clouds has been swept away by the ray of golden sunshine peeping on life below, illuminating everything and everyone in its way. The Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust, in T Nagar, soaked itself in the warmth of this honey hue as its unit, the Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children (MNC), organised its 17th National Workshop after a four-year hiatus. The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of N Kumar, president of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust and vice chairman of The Sanmar Group; Maya Gaitonde, general secretary of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust; and esteemed personalities such as Jaya Krishnaswamy and Andal Raghavan, among others.

“The workshop has a galaxy of distinguished speakers, including pioneers who have helped develop our early intervention programme, ‘Upanayan’ (indigenously developed early intervention programme),” said Kumar, while addressing the gathering on Friday, the first day of the national workshop.

Established in 1989 as a research and demonstration centre for exceptional children, MNC became an integral part of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust in 2018, aligning its mission with the pursuit of an inclusive tomorrow where everyone is afforded opportunities and treated with equality. At the event, two distinguished individuals, R Rangasayee and Dr S Sunder, from the early intervention and rehabilitation spectrum, were honoured for their remarkable service to the organisation. “I got introduced as a musician to MNC, and one thing led to another, resulting in me starting my weekly consultations here and examining these children. All of them were exceptional, but some needed mobility aids, and that’s where my input came in handy. My association still continues through the various camps organised here through my trust,” shared Dr Sunder.

The crucial needs of children with special requirements under the age of six and the often overlooked or improperly executed interventions they require are spotlighted by MNC. This year, the theme, Early Intervention with Parental Involvement: A Continuing Learning Experience, underscores the importance of addressing these issues. The two-day workshop has attracted over 100 delegates from various parts of the country.

The first day’s discussions encompassed topics such as the significance and urgency of early intervention, integration into mainstream education, the importance of raising public awareness to identify special needs in children, and more. S Krishnan, joint secretary of the Trust and a keynote speaker at the workshop, explained, “Experts who possess the latest knowledge but aren’t practitioners in the real sense are invited to share their insights with delegates, who are therapists registered under the Rehabilitation Council of India. This exchange provides them with new information and knowledge that can be applied to benefit their students.”

The agenda for the second day of the workshop includes diverse topics, like the Early Intervention approach for skill development and adulthood, government policies, schemes, and benefits, physical education and play therapy for fostering creativity in children with special needs, and a reflection on societal changes regarding employability for persons with disabilities over the past four decades.

Kumar emphasised the significance of this 17th workshop as an eye-opener for new attendees dealing with children with special needs. He noted, “Over the past 30 years, we’ve understood that the parent is the key, and unless they comprehend how to handle their child, it is challenging.” This insight seemed to shed light on the rationale behind selecting the theme for this year’s national workshop.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The dark clouds has been swept away by the ray of golden sunshine peeping on life below, illuminating everything and everyone in its way. The Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust, in T Nagar, soaked itself in the warmth of this honey hue as its unit, the Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children (MNC), organised its 17th National Workshop after a four-year hiatus. The inauguration ceremony saw the presence of N Kumar, president of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust and vice chairman of The Sanmar Group; Maya Gaitonde, general secretary of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust; and esteemed personalities such as Jaya Krishnaswamy and Andal Raghavan, among others. “The workshop has a galaxy of distinguished speakers, including pioneers who have helped develop our early intervention programme, ‘Upanayan’ (indigenously developed early intervention programme),” said Kumar, while addressing the gathering on Friday, the first day of the national workshop. Established in 1989 as a research and demonstration centre for exceptional children, MNC became an integral part of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust in 2018, aligning its mission with the pursuit of an inclusive tomorrow where everyone is afforded opportunities and treated with equality. At the event, two distinguished individuals, R Rangasayee and Dr S Sunder, from the early intervention and rehabilitation spectrum, were honoured for their remarkable service to the organisation. “I got introduced as a musician to MNC, and one thing led to another, resulting in me starting my weekly consultations here and examining these children. All of them were exceptional, but some needed mobility aids, and that’s where my input came in handy. My association still continues through the various camps organised here through my trust,” shared Dr Sunder.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The crucial needs of children with special requirements under the age of six and the often overlooked or improperly executed interventions they require are spotlighted by MNC. This year, the theme, Early Intervention with Parental Involvement: A Continuing Learning Experience, underscores the importance of addressing these issues. The two-day workshop has attracted over 100 delegates from various parts of the country. The first day’s discussions encompassed topics such as the significance and urgency of early intervention, integration into mainstream education, the importance of raising public awareness to identify special needs in children, and more. S Krishnan, joint secretary of the Trust and a keynote speaker at the workshop, explained, “Experts who possess the latest knowledge but aren’t practitioners in the real sense are invited to share their insights with delegates, who are therapists registered under the Rehabilitation Council of India. This exchange provides them with new information and knowledge that can be applied to benefit their students.” The agenda for the second day of the workshop includes diverse topics, like the Early Intervention approach for skill development and adulthood, government policies, schemes, and benefits, physical education and play therapy for fostering creativity in children with special needs, and a reflection on societal changes regarding employability for persons with disabilities over the past four decades. Kumar emphasised the significance of this 17th workshop as an eye-opener for new attendees dealing with children with special needs. He noted, “Over the past 30 years, we’ve understood that the parent is the key, and unless they comprehend how to handle their child, it is challenging.” This insight seemed to shed light on the rationale behind selecting the theme for this year’s national workshop. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp