Sewerage sullies Srinivasapuram serenity

CHENNAI: Even as several households have been clamouring for years seeking a sewage connection, for many families at Srinivasapuram in Korattur, the sewerage system that was laid in their area over a decade ago is the bane of their existence. They are distraught by the stink and sight of sewage that overflows from manholes and then stagnates on the streets during every monsoon, without fail.

Srinivasapuram is home to over 2,000 families and the residents allege that the poor working capacity of the pumping station is the main reason for the sewage stagnation and overflow. “There were only 200 households here when the pumping station started functioning. The number has increased manifold but the pumping capacity is not duly upgraded. The place becomes uninhabitable when it rains,” said Anbukumar, a civic activist based in Korattur.

K R Kannan, a resident of TVS Nagar in Srinivasapuram, said that the authorities are not finding a permanent solution. “My house got a sewage connection in 2016. Whenever we raise a complaint about sewage stagnation, authorities would come and clear it temporarily. Despite repeated petitions, there has been no initiative to solve the issue permanently,” he added.

In some streets in the area, new stormwater drains are in an elevated position. Therefore, rainwater does not go in completely and gets inundated in low-lying streets, further adding to the chaos. Residents urge the authorities to level the roads to avoid this condition.

Meanwhile, officials dismissed the allegations. A senior official with the metro board told TNIE, “Sewage overflow is a common problem during monsoon. We have deployed adequate manpower and resources to deal with it. If needed, necessary measures will be taken based on an assessment.”

