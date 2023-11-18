Suspect in 2011 Kanniyakumari double murder case nabbed in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twelve years after a forest department employee and his wife were shot dead while they were returning home on a bike in Kanniyakumari, the CB-CID police have arrested a man from Virugambakkam in connection with the double murder. Police identified the suspect as Sadasivam, a native of Nagercoil, who allegedly supplied pistols to the main accused.

“Sadasivam is into real estate business, and he had come to Chennai to change his name to Surendar. He came under the radar of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) when three men were arrested near Nazarathpet in Chennai on Wednesday for illegally possessing a 9 mm pistol and two bullets. A probe into this pistol’s supplier led them to Surendar,” police said.

Further inquiry revealed that Surendar was just an alias used by Sadasivam. The OCIU then alerted the CB-CID police, who nabbed him on Friday. Following the arrest, the police conducted searches at Sadasivam’s residence.

In 2011, Arumugam, a forest department employee, and his wife Yogeshwari were shot dead by a group of assailants. The police had earlier arrested 13 people, including the personal assistant to former AIADMK forest minister KT Pachaimal Sahayam, who is also Yogeshwari’s relative, and a history-sheeter Mundakan Mohan in the case.

