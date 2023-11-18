What to expect with gestational diabetes

Dr Nibu Dominic By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Numerous illnesses and ailments may surface during pregnancy. Some may resolve postpartum, while others may pose possible dangers. Gestational diabetes is one of those ailments that often goes away after childbirth. When it does not, it is called type 2 diabetes.

Causes

The exact causes of gestational diabetes remain unclear, but hormonal changes during pregnancy is believed to play a significant role. Placental hormones can disrupt insulin action, leading to insulin resistance and poor blood sugar regulation. Pre-existing factors, such as obesity, advanced maternal age, and a family history of diabetes, heighten the likelihood of developing it. Unhealthy lifestyle contribute to the risk.

Complications

Screening and diagnosis typically occur between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy, but it may be done earlier in individuals with high risk factors such as obesity, having a family history of diabetes, being over 25. Complications for the mother may include an increased risk of high BP and the need for a cesarean section. Babies born to mothers with gestational diabetes may face a higher risk of macrosomia (large birth weight), hypoglycemia, (preterm, or are smaller or larger than expected) and respiratory distress. Most women with gestational diabetes give birth to healthy children when they get the right care.

Recommendations

Maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and monitoring blood sugar are essential for managing gestational diabetes. A balanced diet with lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates is advised. It’s a good idea to watch portion sizes, avoid processed and sugary foods, and select high nutrient ingredients. Women with diabetes should consider preconception counselling, which can help them reach a healthy weight, control their blood sugar levels, and talk to medical professionals about any possible dangers before becoming pregnant.

Management

While blood sugar levels typically return to normal after childbirth, postpartum screening for diabetes is crucial.

By understanding the causes, potential complications, and recommended preventive measures, women can reduce risks and safeguard their own and children’s health.

The writer is a consultant of endocrinology, at Aster Medcity, Kochi

