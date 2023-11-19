Apollo launches anti-obesity programme in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apollo Institute of Bariatrics unveiled an anti-obesity programme, ‘MOULD,’ to help weight management scientifically. The programme, designed by Dr Raj Palaniappan, Director, Institute of Bariatrics, has been unveiled in partnership with BAROS to commemorate its 12th year of inception. Patients from the institute also participated in a ramp walk at an event on Saturday.

The programme seeks to help patients with weight loss through a 360-degree approach combining body composition analysis, co-morbidity assessments, physician consultations, dietary recall and an AI/machine learning app to aid weight loss. It also includes a four-pronged approach through ALPHA (lifestyle management), BETA (balloon and lifestyle management), DELTA (drugs & lifestyle management) and SIGMA (surgery & lifestyle management) components, an official release said.

Suneetha Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “The Apollo Institute of Bariatrics is pleased to launch this comprehensive weight management programme to support those living with obesity.”

Slimming clinics have been springing up across the globe. Most of these clinics are based on a combination of diet, behaviour and lifestyle. However, published papers report that these methods do not help resolve morbid obesity as they fail to help people sustain weight loss. The MOULD programme, however, is different. It seeks to help people sustain weight loss through a comprehensive approach and improve overall well-being, the release said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Apollo Institute of Bariatrics unveiled an anti-obesity programme, ‘MOULD,’ to help weight management scientifically. The programme, designed by Dr Raj Palaniappan, Director, Institute of Bariatrics, has been unveiled in partnership with BAROS to commemorate its 12th year of inception. Patients from the institute also participated in a ramp walk at an event on Saturday. The programme seeks to help patients with weight loss through a 360-degree approach combining body composition analysis, co-morbidity assessments, physician consultations, dietary recall and an AI/machine learning app to aid weight loss. It also includes a four-pronged approach through ALPHA (lifestyle management), BETA (balloon and lifestyle management), DELTA (drugs & lifestyle management) and SIGMA (surgery & lifestyle management) components, an official release said. Suneetha Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “The Apollo Institute of Bariatrics is pleased to launch this comprehensive weight management programme to support those living with obesity.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Slimming clinics have been springing up across the globe. Most of these clinics are based on a combination of diet, behaviour and lifestyle. However, published papers report that these methods do not help resolve morbid obesity as they fail to help people sustain weight loss. The MOULD programme, however, is different. It seeks to help people sustain weight loss through a comprehensive approach and improve overall well-being, the release said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp