Lakes 75 per cent full, Chennai may escape water scarcity in summer

CHENNAI: Chennai’s reservoir levels have sufficient storage to get the city through the coming summer, officials sources said. As of Saturday, total water level in city’s reservoirs stood at 9.88 tmcft against a total capacity of 13.22 tmcft, almost 75% of full capacity. Storage in city reservoirs stood at 9.097 tmcft on October 18. WRD expects it to reach 10 tmcft by month-end with the onset of the northeast monsoon.

A Water Resources Department official said, “Recent rainfall in catchment areas has significantly increased storage. We are releasing 119 cusecs from Chembarambakkam for metro water and industrial purposes. An additional 189 cusecs from Red Hills also caters to drinking water requirement.”

Under the inter-state agreement, Tamil Nadu has received 2.41 tmcft from Andhra Pradesh. Predicting no scarcity next summer, the department anticipates an additional 4 tmcft from Andhra Pradesh from January to April.

A senior metro water official said, “Supplying over 1,000 MLD since August 2021, we are expanding pipe connections in the city. The desalination plants in Minjur and Nemmeli ensure a stable supply, mitigating any potential shortage.”

