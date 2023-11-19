Police constable arrested, remanded for flashing woman on train in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old police constable attached to Tambaram police station was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday for allegedly flashing a woman on a train on Tuesday. The woman lodged a complaint at the Tambaram railway police and the man was identified based on CCTV footage.

According to sources, constable Karunakaran was travelling in plainclothes on an electric train to Perungulathur on Tuesday. The woman boarded the train at Guindy station and sat opposite the accused. When Karunakaran allegedly flashed her, she confronted him and an argument broke out.

The woman also recorded the harassment on her mobile phone. However, Karunakaran threatened her saying he is a cop and is ready to face any consequence. When the train was nearing Tambaram Sanatorium, Karunakaran jumped off the compartment and fled.

The woman got down at Tambaram station and lodged a complaint with the railway police. She also shared the video clip with them. On Friday, the police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody.

