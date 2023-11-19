Home Cities Chennai

Police constable arrested, remanded for flashing woman on train in Chennai

The woman boarded the train at Guindy station and sat opposite the accused. When Karunakaran allegedly flashed her, she confronted him and an argument broke out.

Published: 19th November 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Police arrested a constable for allegedly flashing a woman on a train.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old police constable attached to Tambaram police station was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday for allegedly flashing a woman on a train on Tuesday. The woman lodged a complaint at the Tambaram railway police and the man was identified based on CCTV footage.

According to sources, constable Karunakaran was travelling in plainclothes on an electric train to Perungulathur on Tuesday. The woman boarded the train at Guindy station and sat opposite the accused. When Karunakaran allegedly flashed her, she confronted him and an argument broke out.

The woman also recorded the harassment on her mobile phone. However, Karunakaran threatened her saying he is a cop and is ready to face any consequence. When the train was nearing Tambaram Sanatorium, Karunakaran jumped off the compartment and fled.

The woman got down at Tambaram station and lodged a complaint with the railway police. She also shared the video clip with them. On Friday, the police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrested flashing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp