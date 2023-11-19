Subway near Korattur station unusable: Residents

Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers using the Korattur railway station risk their lives by crossing the tracks to reach the main road and avoid using the nearby subway with a footpath owing to its poor maintenance. Rainwater seepage during monsoon leads to water stagnation in the subway and the circuitous approach to the facility also acts as a deterrent, residents said.

The footpath in the subway is littered and is not preferred by either railway passengers or the general public who use the facility. “Water stagnates on the footpath during heavy rain. The users’ woes are compounded by seepage which make people avoid the facility altogether. There are no lights in the subway and is unsafe for women to use during nights,” N Revathi, a resident of Korattur, said. People have also urged the authorities to construct a proper footbath connecting the subway and the railway station platforms.

Arjunan K, another resident, said, “The footpath is not in usable condition. So, we desist taking the long route and cross the tracks instead though it carries a risk. A connecting footpath from both platforms to reach either side of the road is badly needed.”

According to sources, the subway is maintained by the Chennai corporation. When contacted, a corporation official said, “There is no inundation in the motor path of the subway. We are unaware of the issues related to the footpath. We will look into it.” Another official told TNIE, “The subway is still under the PWD. It is the department’s responsibility to fix issues like seepage. We can maintain the subway once all issues are addressed and maintenance is handed over to us.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Passengers using the Korattur railway station risk their lives by crossing the tracks to reach the main road and avoid using the nearby subway with a footpath owing to its poor maintenance. Rainwater seepage during monsoon leads to water stagnation in the subway and the circuitous approach to the facility also acts as a deterrent, residents said. The footpath in the subway is littered and is not preferred by either railway passengers or the general public who use the facility. “Water stagnates on the footpath during heavy rain. The users’ woes are compounded by seepage which make people avoid the facility altogether. There are no lights in the subway and is unsafe for women to use during nights,” N Revathi, a resident of Korattur, said. People have also urged the authorities to construct a proper footbath connecting the subway and the railway station platforms. Arjunan K, another resident, said, “The footpath is not in usable condition. So, we desist taking the long route and cross the tracks instead though it carries a risk. A connecting footpath from both platforms to reach either side of the road is badly needed.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, the subway is maintained by the Chennai corporation. When contacted, a corporation official said, “There is no inundation in the motor path of the subway. We are unaware of the issues related to the footpath. We will look into it.” Another official told TNIE, “The subway is still under the PWD. It is the department’s responsibility to fix issues like seepage. We can maintain the subway once all issues are addressed and maintenance is handed over to us.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp