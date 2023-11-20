Duo attacks delivery executive with knife near Thiruvottiyur in Chennai, steals phones, Rs 2k

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men rammed their bike into the two-wheeler of a 21-year-old delivery executive near Thiruvottiyur before attacking him with a knife and stealing his two mobile phones and Rs 2,000 on Saturday night. RK Nagar police identified the victim as V Jeeva of Ernavoor. Jeeva was on his way to deliver an order at Thiruvottiyur, when the suspects, who were in an inebriated state, rammed their two-wheeler into Jeeva’s bike.

“All three fell down and the duo began to argue with Jeeva, accusing him of causing the accident. They forced the delivery executive onto their bike and told him that they were taking him to the nearby police station. However, the miscreants took Jeeva to a secluded place in Thiruvottiyur near the CISF quarters. The duo then stole his two mobile phones and Rs 1,000 cash. They also attacked him with a knife and forced him to transfer Rs 1,000 to their bank account, before fleeing the spot,” the police added. Jeeva is receiving treatment at a GH, and RK Nagar police are on a search for the suspects.

Two men killed as bike rams lorry while riding triples

Chennai: Two men, who were riding triples on a two-wheeler, died near Maraimalai Nagar after their bike rammed a lorry. On Saturday night, the deceased men, Ezhumalai (28) and Vimal Raj (23), were riding a bike along with their colleague Sunil Kumar on GST Road. “Their two-wheeler hit a lorry that was plying ahead of them. While Sunil survived with minor injuries, Ezhumalai and Raj, died on the spot,” said Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing police. Further investigation is on. The trio was employed at a private company near Maraimalai Nagar. ENS

